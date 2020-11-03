Who is leading in the NC chief justice, Supreme Court, Court of Appeals races?

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley leads the Supreme Court of North Carolina into the State Capitol Building’s historic Senate Chamber to hear oral arguments Wednesday, May 29, 2019. tlong@newsobserver.com

Democrats were leading in races for the three contested seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court and the five seats on the Court of Appeals, according to initial elections results.

Cheri Beasley, the first African-American woman to serve as chief justice in the state, had 53% of the vote as of 8:47 p.m. with more than 54% of the statewide votes counted.

Beasley is being challenged by Judge Paul Newby, a Republican who has been on the Supreme Court since 2004.

Beasley served as an associate judge for seven years before Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her as chief justice in 2019.

NC Supreme Court races, Seats 2 and 3

Two Court of Appeals judges, Phil Berger Jr. and Lucy Inman, are facing off for associate justice Seat 2.

As of 8:50 p.m. , Inman held the lead in the race with 53% of the vote.

Inman was elected to the Court of Appeals in 2014 after serving four years as a special superior court judge appointed by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue.

Berger, the son of state Senate leader Phil Berger, was elected to the appellate court in 2016 after serving as an administrative law judge for two years and a district attorney for eight years for Caswell and Rockingham counties.

In the third race, Mark Davis, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by Cooper to fill the vacancy left by Beasley’s chief justice appointment, had 52% percent of the vote.

Davis is being challenged by Republican Tamara Barringer, an associate professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and a former state senator.

Davis served on the Court of Appeals for seven years after serving as general counsel to Perdue for two years and as a special deputy attorney general for five years.

Barringer, who lives in Cary, was a state senator for eight years until she lost her reelection bid in 2018.

The court currently has six Democrats and one Republican, Newby. If all Republican candidates win, Democrats’ majority would shrink to a 4-3 split. If all the Democratic candidates win, Democrats would sweep the court.

The North Carolina Supreme Court includes one chief justice and six associate justices who serve eight-year terms. The court decides whether challenged laws should be struck down and sets precedents for a variety of legal issues that affect criminal trials, child custody battles, business liability and other issues.

Cases expected to come before the Supreme Court include a challenge to the program that seeks to expand school choice through private school vouchers; voter redistricting; and death penalty litigation.

The six candidates have raised more than $6.7 million in the three races as of Nov. 2. Beasley raised the most, bringing in nearly $2 million, more than twice that of challenger Newby.

In total, Democratic Supreme court candidates raised a total of $4.5 million compared to the Republicans’ $2.2 million.

Court of Appeals

In addition to the three Supreme Court seats, five of the 15 Court of Appeals seats are up for election. The court hears most of the appeals from the state’s District and Superior courts.

As of 8:50 p.m., initial elections results showed:

▪ Democrat Tricia Shields, an attorney and Campbell University Law School instructor, led in the race for Seat 4 with 52% of the vote against challenger Republican April Wood, a District Court judge from Davidson County.

▪ Democrat Lora Christine Cubbage, a Guilford County Superior Court judge, led the race for Seat 5 with 52% of the vote against District Court Judge Fred Gore, a Republican from Brunswick County.

▪ Gray Styers, a Democrat and Raleigh attorney, led the race for Seat 6 with 52% of the vote against incumbent Republican Judge Chris Dillon.

▪ Incumbent Judge Reuben Young, a Democrat who was appointed by Cooper in 2019, led the race for Seat 7 with 55% of the vote against Union County Superior Court Judge Jeff Carpenter, a Republican.

▪ Incumbent Judge Chris Brook, a Democrat appointed by Cooper in 2019, led the race for Seat 13 with 52% of the vote against Jefferson Griffin, a Republican and Wake County District Court judge.

Currently, the court includes eight Democrats and seven Republicans.