UNC resolves anti-Semitism case with feds that grew out of rapper’s performance

The Old Well on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

UNC-Chapel Hill has resolved a federal anti-Semitism case with the U.S. Department of Education that alleged the university discriminated against students of Jewish descent at a conference in March.

The complaint was filed in April following controversy over Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar’s performance at the “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics and Possibilities” conference. Video showed him performing an anti-Semitic song called “Mama, I Fell in Love with a Jew.”

U.S. Rep. George Holding, a Republican from Raleigh, called for a federal investigation into the Middle East conference co-sponsored by Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

UNC did not admit to violating any laws but agreed to revise its policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct, to include that policy in training and orientation sessions, to issue an anti-harassment statement and to hold a listening session next semester for students, faculty, staff and administrators to discuss concerns about harassment.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“As part of that agreement, I reaffirm the University’s commitment to creating a place where every member of our community feels safe and respected and can thrive in an environment free from anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination and harassment,” UNC interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement Monday.

Guskiewicz also encouraged anyone who believes that they have been subjected to prohibited harassment to report it to the university. He also offered information about confidential resources on campus.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.