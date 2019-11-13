Pornographic video involving a dog sent to students’ phones at NC school, cops say

Students at a North Carolina middle school received an inappropriate video through AirDrop, police say. Tri-City Herald

Students at a North Carolina middle school got a pornographic video after it was uploaded to the AirDrop file-sharing service, officials say.

The footage, which showed a woman and dog engaged in a sex act, went to several Apple devices at Holbrook Middle School earlier this month, according to an incident report from the Lowell Police Department.

Five to six students got the video, which some then sent through text message, Capt. Carl Moore told McClatchy news group on Wednesday. No one at the school was in danger, he said.

Gaston County Schools didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment

Police say they are investigating the incident but don’t know who first distributed the video.

“It was AirDropped, and I guess anyone with an iPhone in that area could have received it,” Moore said.

The wireless feature allows users to share photos and other files with Apple devices that are nearby, according to the company.

It isn’t the first time inappropriate files allegedly have been shared via AirDrop.

People have unexpectedly received explicit images on trains and at an airport as part of the so-called “cyber flashing” trend, WBBM reported.

To protect against receiving unwanted files, iPhone users can adjust AirDrop privacy settings, according to Apple.

Holbrook Middle School is in Gaston County and roughly 16 miles west of Charlotte.