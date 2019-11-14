Jail phone catches plan by NC inmate to have wife, mom pimp girls for his bail

Zerrell Fuentes, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in trafficking girls in Myrtle Beach.

Facing financial problems, Zerrell Fuentes did what a lot of people do: He turned to his family for help.

In 2016, the Charlotte man reached out to his wife and mother for the money he needed to bond out of the Mecklenburg County Jail. Beginning that April, according to court documents, Fuentes devised an unusual pop-up venture on how his loved ones could raise the cash.

In a series of phone calls from inside the jail, Fuentes laid out a plan that had his wife and mother traveling to Myrtle Beach, checking into a hotel, then trafficking three female minors as prostitutes.

But Fuentes’ scheme had a major flaw: Inmate calls at the Mecklenburg jail are recorded and monitored.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

So authorities heard Fuentes when he and his wife, Brianna Wright, discussed how to turn her already-planned birthday trip to the Grand Strand into a pimping start-up. They heard Fuentes recruit one of the three underage teens who would serve as the operation’s sexual assets.

They also heard Fuentes’ brag to a female friend that he had “three little birdies going to the beach to do something for him.”

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn had his turn. He sentenced Fuentes to 30 years in prison for the sexual trafficking of minors and, when he’s released, a lifelong probation.

In September Cogburn sentenced Wright to 10 years in prison. Fuentes’ mother, Tanya Fuentes, who prosecutors say rode along on the beach trip and paid for the hotel room that housed the operation, received two years.

Fuentes, 25, was the jailhouse mastermind, prosecutors say.

“Zerrell Fuentes, his wife, and his mother ran a depraved family business engaged in the sex trafficking of young girls for profit,” said U.S. Attorney Murray after the sentencing. “Children are not commodities to be advertised and traded for the financial benefit of wicked adults.

“... Anyone who violates the trust of children for their financial gain deserves to spend three decades behind bars, if not longer, where they can no longer destroy young lives.”

According to state and federal documents, his criminal record stretches back to his teenage years. When he turned to outside help in 2016 to raise his bail, Fuentes had just been arrested in Charlotte-Mecklenburg on nine charges, including felony hit and run with injury, along with a series of weapon- and drug-related offenses.

Fuentes’ federal sex-trafficking case stretched out for more than 2 1/2 years. At one point, he pleaded guilty by reason of insanity, but a court-ordered psychological exam found him competent to stand trial.

In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty in July 2018 — only to file a hand-printed motion demanding that the plea agreement should be thrown out due in part to errors by the prosecution and because the psychological exam had not found him incompetent.

“We have to stop blaming individuals born and raised in horrific circumstances for a cultural and societal problem,” he wrote. Because his mother was a prostitute, Fuentes argued, prostitution “wasn’t morally and devastatingly wrong to him.”

“If a child is raised by a known prostitute and has had traumatic and adolescent years ... the individual is prone to have a moral disattachment in some areas that to him would have been the social norm. To severely punish someone for a state of mind that they truly had no counseling or psychological help with is malicious and unjust.”

As part of their investigation, prosecutors accumulated hours of Fuentes’ phone conversation recorded at the jail. On the day after his wife, mother and the three girls arrived in Myrtle Beach — a traditional family getaway that has become a destination stop for human traffickers and prostitution rings — Fuentes called them repeatedly to check up on the operation, prosecutors say.

Things were not going well. Wright, his wife, complained that the girls weren’t working hard enough or making enough money. The teen whom Fuentes knew told him she had worked hard the night before having sex with customer.

Fuentes, according to court documents, told her to work harder.