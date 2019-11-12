North Carolina
‘Divisive’ announcer who called Canes ‘a bunch of jerks’ is fired after another rant
The outspoken hockey announcer who called the Carolina Hurricanes “a bunch of jerks” is out of a job.
Don Cherry was fired from Sportsnet after going on a “divisive” rant about immigrants, the Canadian media company announced Monday on Twitter.
It wasn’t his first brush with controversy.
Earlier this year, he called the Canes “a bunch of jerks” for celebrating their wins, The News & Observer previously reported.
Fans of the professional hockey team have since embraced the phrase, which has even appeared on T-shirts.
And when the Canes were seeking a name for a beer earlier this year, suggestions from social media users included “Bunch of Jerks Ale” and “Don Cherry’s Tears.”
Cherry lost his job the same day Raleigh’s NHL team won against the Ottawa Senators — and some Twitter users pointed out the irony.
“Don Cherry gets canned,” one person posted. “Canes blast Canadian team. I find it hard to believe this is a coincidence.”
Others made light of the situation.
“Heartwarming: Carolina Hurricanes Vow To Hold Storm Surge Funeral For Don Cherry’s Career,” another person tweeted.
Cherry met his fate after appearing on “Hockey Night in Canada” on Saturday, ESPN and other news outlets report.
On air, he accused the country’s immigrants of not following the tradition of wearing poppies, a symbol that recognizes those who died in war, USA Today reports.
“I know what I said and I meant it,” Cherry told the Toronto Sun after backlash erupted. “Everybody in Canada should wear a poppy to honour our fallen soldiers.”
In response to the announcer not backing down, one person wrote: “maybe Don Cherry was the real jerk all along.”
