Police search for man accused of trying to abduct child from a North Carolina park

Police are searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a park in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

Investigators say a man tried to take the child from Memorial Park in Hamlet, about 70 miles east of Charlotte.

The attempted kidnapping happened at about 6:45 p.m. Monday, police said. “The suspect was last seen walking into the wooded area” near the park, according to police.

Police in Hamlet, North Carolina, released a photo of a “person of interest” in an attempted abduction. Hamlet Police Department

Hamlet police searched the area along with officers and a K-9 from nearby Rockingham, but did not find him.

Police released a photo of a “person of interest,” saying he was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.

The Hamlet Police Department asks anyone with information to call 910-582-2551.

