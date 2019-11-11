North Carolina
Two boys break out of juvenile detention facility in North Carolina, police say
Two boys escaped from a juvenile corrections facility in Concord, North Carolina, Sunday, state officials said.
The boys, identified as Christopher H. and Mikal M., were last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
“Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public,” according to DPS.
This is the second escape in a week for minors in state custody. Last week a 13-year-old boy accused in a double murder escaped and eluded police for almost 36 hours in eastern North Carolina, officials said.
That teenager turned himself in after finding his way to a family home near Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Comments