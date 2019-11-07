12 students taken to hospital after school bus wreck involving semi, NC officials say

A North Carolina school bus crash put several students and the driver in the hospital Thursday morning, officials say.

The bus — carrying 25 students from West Stanly High School and West Stanly Middle School — was making a stop in Albemarle when it was rear-ended, according to a release from Stanly County Schools.

A semitruck didn’t stop in time and slammed into a pickup truck, which was then forced into the back of the school bus, officials told WCNC.

Twelve students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital, the release said.

Four students were taken by ambulance, officials told WCNC, and the other were brought in by their parents or guardians.

Three students have been released from the hospital as of noon, the release says.

The conditions of the students remaining in the hospital and the driver have not been released.

The semitruck driver, 36-year-old Timothy Harrison, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WCNC.

He is facing careless and reckless driving charges, WJZY reported.

The school district is monitoring the situation and will release more details when they’re available, the release says.

Albemarle is about 40 miles from Charlotte.