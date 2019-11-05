Charlotte council incumbents in early lead for re-election; Mayor Lyles poised to win

Charlotte City Council incumbents appeared to be headed for a triumphant night Tuesday, with the city’s four Democratic at-large council members holding significant leads.

Mayor Vi Lyles also was poised to become the first mayor since 2011 to land a second term in office. She was winning 81% of the vote over Republican candidate David Michael Rice, early results showed.

The only tight race was in District 6, where Republican Tariq Bokhari had a slim 349-vote lead over Democrat challenger Gina Navarrete in Charlotte’s most competitive race, according to early voting results.

In the at-large City Council race, incumbent Democrats Julie Eiselt, James Mitchell, Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera were significantly ahead of the Republican challenger, Joshua Richardson. Eiselt was leading the at-large field.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Democrats each had more than 20% of the vote to Richardson’s under 10%.

In District 6, Bokhari’s campaign had raised more than $80,000 since January. His advertising blitz, which last week released 10 billboards opposing the quarter-percent sales tax increase, continued heavily on Tuesday with radio spots.

Bokhari said in an interview last week that his top priorities revolve around public safety, transportation and infrastructure, and upward mobility.

Bokhari is one of only two Republicans on the council, with Ed Driggs of District 7. Driggs, along with Democrats Larken Egleston of District 1, and Matt Newton of District 5, were all effectively re-elected in September and didn’t face opposition Tuesday.

Democrat Victoria Watlington, an engineer and a member of the Charlotte Civil Service Board, also effectively won her District 3 seat in September. No Republican filed to run in the district, where incumbent LaWana Mayfield opted to run in the at-large race and lost in the primary.

In the open District 2 race, former Democratic state senator Malcolm Graham, a former council member, led in the early polls with 90% over Republican candidate Jacob Robinson.

Democrat Renee Perkins Johnson — who beat out five challengers in the primary bid — had 86% of the vote in District 4. Republican Brandon Pierce had 14%.

At the Christ Church Charlotte polling site in Myers Park, Tom Ainsworth — a self-proclaimed “staunch Democrat” — said he voted to re-elect Lyles as mayor.

“I think she’s done a pretty good job so far,” Ainsworth, 66, said. “I usually give someone the benefit of the doubt after a first term. She deserved a second chance.”

In her campaign, Lyles pledged to focus on public safety as Charlotte’s homicide total has risen above 90. She’s also emphasized her transportation initiatives, which include “rebuilding” the city’s bus system and securing funding to expand light rail.

But during her tenure, Lyles has drawn criticism from some Democrats over Charlotte’s selection as the host city for the Republican National Convention next August. After a President Donald Trump rally last July in Greenville, N.C., she emphasized Charlotte is “no place for racist or xenophobic hate speech.”