High in polls, Senator Elizabeth Warren makes first campaign stops in North Carolina

Democrat Elizabeth Warren, riding high in national polls, is making her first campaign appearance Thursday in North Carolina, a key battleground in the presidential election.

Warren is appearing at N.C. A&T University and plans to hold an evening town hall at Raleigh’s Broughton High School.

Speaking at N.C. A&T at around noon, Warren told supporters that government works great for those with money — but not for anyone else.

“That is corruption, pure and simple,” she said.

Warren is a favorite of liberals who like her call for “big structural change.” She wants Medicare for All, free college tuition and higher taxes on the rich. She would break up tech giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

“The more people listen and look at her ideas . . . they’re gaining in popularity,” state Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat who has endorsed Warren, said in an earlier interview. “Her message really resonates to helping the average citizens and working people. That’s why I support her.”

At N.C. A&T, one of five public historically black colleges and universities in North Carolina, Warren reiterated her pledge for $50 billion for HBCUs from a wealth tax.

She detailed the plan in May in a post on the website Blavity. She’d pay for the HBCU funding through an ultra-millionaire tax, “which is a small 2% tax on fortunes over $50 million,” she wrote in the post.

“These institutions have never had the same type of access to public funds like other schools,” she wrote.

With more than 12,000 students enrolled this year, N.C. A&T is the largest HBCU in the U.S. and awards the most undergraduate engineering degrees to African Americans, according to the university, The News & Observer previously reported.

Warren leads rivals in Iowa, according to recent polls, and trails only former Vice President Joe Biden in national surveys. At the same time she has been surging among voters 18-29, gaining on Sen. Bernie Sanders, a favorite of young voters.

But her visit to North Carolina comes as she faces doubts about her electability in a state that’s expected to be a 2020 battleground.

A New York Times/Siena College poll this week showed her and two other leading Democrats trailing Donald Trump in the state, even as she builds a broad ground campaign.

Political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College said while North Carolina is a battleground, it still leans Republican.

“The question for someone like Elizabeth Warren,” he said, “is, you can energize a liberal base but can you bring enough moderates into the fold without scaring them off?”

‘It’s about getting elected’

Michael Green, a Wake Forest University law professor, gave Warren $1,000 in the last quarter. But he calls her costly health care plan “a mistake” and no longer believes she’s not the best candidate to challenge President Donald Trump.

“To me it’s about getting elected; that’s the be all and end all,” he said. “The problem she’s going to have is the government taking over your health care. It’s baked into our DNA, keeping the government at bay.”

Gary Pearce, a veteran Democratic strategist, said conventional wisdom is that Warren is too liberal.

“(But) some people say she’s the got the potential to reshape the electorate by drawing in new voters who want big changes, and primarily that would mean younger voters.”

Rufus Edmisten shares concerns of those worried about Warren in North Carolina.

He lost the 1984 gubernatorial race in part because of an unpopular presidential nominee. Democrat Walter Mondale lost in a landslide to Republican Ronald Reagan that year, both in North Carolina and across the country.

“It was devastating to my campaign for governor,” recalls Edmisten, who supports Biden. “The top of the ticket has a tremendous impact on other offices in North Carolina.”

Building an organization

Last month the Warren campaign drew hundreds of volunteers to organizing “barnstorms” from Asheville to Greenville. The campaign says it’s building an operation that will have a statewide presence. Jane Whitley, Mecklenburg County’s Democratic chair, has seen it.

“Warren’s campaign appears to be the only one hiring organizers in North Carolina and putting down roots in Mecklenburg,” Whitley said.

A poll last month by Raleigh-based Public Policy Polling, a left-leaning group, showed Warren, Biden and Sanders all leading Trump in North Carolina. An August survey for the conservative Civitas Institute, however, mirrored the recent Times poll and showed the major Democratic candidates trailing in the state.

Of the five front-runners in the party she is the one that makes a Trump victory most likely in my mind,” said Civitas President Donald Bryson.

