Van full of college athletes flips over in wreck on way to Panthers game, NC police say

A group of college athletes were on the way to a Carolina Panthers game on Sunday when their van flipped, according to police.

The students were lacrosse players at Catawba College and were headed to Charlotte to sell concessions at the game to raise money, according to WBTV.

The van was involved in a crash at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Brenner Avenue and Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The crash caused the van to flip, police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The other driver told police that the sun was in her eyes when she crashed, WBTV reported.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to police, and the intersection was blocked until about 9 a.m.