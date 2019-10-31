Severe thunderstorms and possible tornado threaten Charlotte trick-or-treaters

Trick-or-treaters are in for a rough night.

Forecasters issued a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch Thursday evening with more weather-related calamities possible in the Charlotte region, particularly along the Interstate 77 corridor. The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m.

“Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Mocksville to 8 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte to 7 miles north of Indian Land, moving northeast at 50 mph,” the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, forecasters warned.

Accompanying those storms are “cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and torrential downpours,” forecasters said. The tornado watch remains in effect until 11 p.m.

The Piedmont region near the I-77 corridor has the greatest chance of severe thunderstorms, according to the weather service. Excessive rainfall could also contribute to flooding in some areas, particularly “low-lying, poor drainage areas.”

Thunderstorms are expected to continue through 8 p.m., according to the Weather Channel. The highest chance of rain falls around 6 p.m.

Some areas have opted to bump Halloween back a day and trick-or-treat on Friday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At least one Charlotte City Council member mused as to whether the city should formally delay it. But that decision has been left to the individual neighborhoods, according to the Observer.

Forecasters said the storms should subside by Friday, but lows in the 30s are expected that evening.