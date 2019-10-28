Police find bicyclist dead by his bike after he was sideswiped by dump truck in NC

A man died after police say he was hit by a dump truck while riding his bike in North Carolina.

Officers responded to an “unknown trouble call” at the intersection of Southdale Avenue and Overdale Road in Winston-Salem at about 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

When officers got there, they found 42-year-old Jamey Thornton dead next to his bike, the release says.

Thornton had been riding his bike on Southdale Avenue when police say he was sideswiped by a 2001 Mack dump truck driven by 57-year-old John Hardy.

Part of Southdale Avenue was closed for more than four hours, the release says.

Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the incident, according to the release, and no other details were available.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, the release says.

Winston-Salem is about 100 miles west of Raleigh.