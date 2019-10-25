Fact check: NC lawmaker says Trump’s Syria controversy is ‘fake news hype’

While many have criticized President Trump’s move to remove American troops from Syria, a North Carolina legislator has spoken out in his defense.

N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Forsyth County, described the pullout as a “victory” in a tweet on Oct. 17.

“Victory. Cease fire in Syria. After pulling out all those troops. 28 of them. Unbelievable. All the ‘fake news’ hype over pullout of 28 soldiers,” Krawiec tweeted.

This tweet gives the false impression that there were only a couple dozen American troops in Syria. It also mischaracterizes the scope of Trump’s foreign policy decision and where the criticism — or “hype” as Krawiec called it — is coming from.

On Oct. 6, the White House announced its intentions to leave the “immediate area” of Northern Syria.

On Oct. 13, Defense Secretary Mark Esper later clarified to CBS that the U.S. plans to “evacuate” about 1,000 troops from Northern Syria.

When we asked Krawiec to cite her source for the information in her tweet, she referenced recent comments by Trump. On Oct. 16, during a press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trump updated the press on the evacuation.

Trump’s comments

“I’m pleased to report that in Syria, Turkey — the border — we only had 28 soldiers, not 50. We thought it was 50. Somebody reported 50. It was actually down to 28. They were removed a while ago. All American soldiers are away from the site,” Trump said, according to a White House transcript.

But Trump’s comments don’t mean there were only 28 soldiers in Syria. There were about 1,000 in Syria, but only 28 were stationed at outposts near the Turkey/Syria border.

“Although there were around 1,000 U.S. troops in northern Syria, just 28 of them were deployed to the Syria-Turkey border region between Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain,” Will Todman, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told us in an email.

Most of the other troops were stationed deeper into Syria in places like Manbij and Raqqa, Todman said.

Stars and Stripes, an American military newspaper that’s part of the Department of Defense, reported that “there have been about 1,000 U.S. troops operating in Syria carrying out the Defeat-ISIS campaign, with 28 soldiers mentioned by Trump on Wednesday stationed at outposts near the Turkish border.

The controversy

Those allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, captured and imprisoned members of the terrorist group ISIS. Many of the same experts and politicians worried that those terrorists would go free as Kurds and American troops fled the area.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican and among the most powerful elected officials in the country, issued a statement saying the move could hurt national security efforts and potentially reinvigorate ISIS terrorists.

“A precipitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime,” McConnell said, as reported by the Washington Post.. “And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican known for his enthusiastic support of Trump, offered the same fears in several Twitter posts. Graham worried the move could lead to “a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq,” he tweeted.

“I worry we will not have allies in the future against radical Islam, ISIS will reemerge, & Iran’s rise in Syria will become a nightmare for Israel,” Graham wrote in another tweet. “I fear this is a complete and utter national security disaster in the making and I hope President Trump will adjust his thinking.”

‘Misconstruing’ the situation

Krawiec’s tweet gives the impression that there were only a few American soldiers in Syria, and that the media overemphasized the controversial nature of Trump’s decision.

“It is true that there were only 28 troops on (part of) the Turkey/Syria border, but it is also true that a much larger U.S. withdrawal has taken place,” Todman told said. “I would therefore say that the legislator is misconstruing the scale of the U.S. withdrawal.”

Comments by Trump’s Defense Secretary and by Republican congressmen concerned about the decision indicate Krawiec’s tweet is misleading. Her tweet doesn’t qualify for a rating, but we think it’s worth clarifying.

