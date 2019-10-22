Gunfight erupts in Charlotte neighborhood between NC probation officers and suspects

Two men remain on the run after engaging in a shootout with N.C. probation officers Monday in the middle of a southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Street View image from Feb. 2019. © 2019 Google

Two men remain on the run after engaging in a shootout with state probation officers Monday night in the middle of a southwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Reid Avenue, an area near the intersection of West Boulevard and West Tyvola Road.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case as an officer-involved shooting, a release said.

However, it remains unclear if either of the two suspects was struck by gunfire, officials said.

The two N.C. Department of Public Safety “probation and parole” officers were not injured, CMPD said.

“As these officers drove to the intersection of Caronia Street at Reid Avenue, they observed two unknown males walking on Caronia Street, one of whom was carrying a handgun,” CMPD said in a release.

“The officers stopped their vehicle at the intersection when both individuals began running. As the suspects were running, at least one of them fired a gun multiple times at the Community Correction Officers.”

The officers’ vehicle was hit by two bullets, prompting “at least one of the officers” to return fire at the suspects, CMPD said “At this time, no one has been located that has been injured,” the CMPD release said.

A CMPD K-9 Team and the helicopter were used to search for the two suspects, who remain at large, a release said.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety Community Correction’s Internal Investigation Unit will conduct its own investigation of the incident to find out if the officer’s followed department policy, CMPD said.