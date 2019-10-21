Woman breaks into house, curses homeowner and steals his toilet paper, NC cops say

Investigators identified the suspect as Sarah Noel Davis, and said she is charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, a release said. Iredell County Sheriff's Office photo

A foul-mouth toilet tissue thief was caught red handed in North Carolina, after she allegedly broke into a home, cursed the owner, then fled with his toilet paper, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sarah Noel Davis. She is charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, a release said. Bond was set at $7,500, officials said.

The bizarre incident happened Oct. 15 in Union Grove, about 70 miles north of Charlotte, and Davis was allegedly still in the home when the stunned victim dialed 911 for help, a release said.

“The victim advised the deputies Davis walked into his home, and started cussing him. She then walked passed him, and removed a roll of toilet paper,” a release said.

“The caller was able to give a description of the suspect. When deputies arrived on scene they located the suspect standing in the victim’s driveway.”

The home on Paddock Road is in a largely rural area, surrounded by woods, according to Google Maps.

Davis lives 25 miles away in Wilkesboro and investigators did not say why she was allegedly in the area in need of toilet paper. They also did not say if the toilet paper was on her at the time of the arrest.

However, deputies did say Davis had a string of prior charges.

“Mrs. Davis has been previously charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, criminal contempt, simple affray, assault on a government official, and assault and battery,” a release said.