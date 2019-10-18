Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed 79-year-old woman at Aldi store, NC cops say

Authorities say the killing of a 79-year-old pedestrian in an Aldi parking lot in Matthews was intentional, and police believe the accused woman tried to run down at least four other people while fleeing the scene.

Investigators on Friday identified the suspect as 54-year-old Sawan Alshabani of Charlotte. She has been under medical evaluation in a hospital since Monday’s incident, Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington said at a news conference.

Officers plan to charge and arrest Alshabani for first-degree murder in the death of Vira Hryhorniva Nahorna, Pennington said.

Nahorna, who lived in Charlotte, was buried Thursday in Matthews. She was a wife and mother of three who immigrated to the United States from Ombish, Ukraine, according to an obituary.

“As a result of numerous statements and after evaluating the evidence, we can say with a level of certainty that the collision with Miss Nahorna was no accident,” he said. “In fact, the suspect in this case not only intentionally struck Miss Nahorna but attempted to strike at least four other people in the parking lot.”

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Aldi grocery store at 555 W. John St., police said.

Officers found Nahorna in the parking lot. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where she died later in the day.

“The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene and contacted Matthews Police Department Communications a short time later to meet with officers ... No charges have been filed at this time,” according to a police news release.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the case, but Pennington said investigators believe “this was a random, isolated incident, and there has been no ongoing threat to our community.”

Police obtained warrants also charging Alshabani with 2 counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She will be arrested and once she’s discharged from the hospital, police said.