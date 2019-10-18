North Carolina
Two dead in separate Charlotte house fires Friday morning. Investigations underway
Two people died in separate house fires reported hours a part early Friday in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Identities of the victims were not released early Friday, and investigators did not make clear if they died at the scene or later at a hospital.
Both fires are under investigation.
The first fire was reported just after midnight at a home in the 2200 block of Birchcrest Drive, in east Charlotte’s Windsor Park area, according to a 3 a.m. tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department.
One person made it out of the home alive, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The victim who perished was trapped inside, WSOC reported.
It took 25 firefighters just under a half hour to bring the fire under control, the tweet said.
The second structure fire, described as “heavy fire,” occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of David Avenue in west Charlotte, off Little Rock Road. Nearly 30 firefighters fought the blaze prior to the discovery of the fatality, officials said in a tweet.
