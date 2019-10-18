Two dead in separate Charlotte house fires Friday morning. Investigations underway

The Charlotte Fire Department says one person died in an early morning house fire Friday in east Charlotte. Street View image from February 2019. © 2019 Google

Two people died in separate house fires reported hours a part early Friday in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Identities of the victims were not released early Friday, and investigators did not make clear if they died at the scene or later at a hospital.

Both fires are under investigation.

The first fire was reported just after midnight at a home in the 2200 block of Birchcrest Drive, in east Charlotte’s Windsor Park area, according to a 3 a.m. tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One person made it out of the home alive, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The victim who perished was trapped inside, WSOC reported.

It took 25 firefighters just under a half hour to bring the fire under control, the tweet said.

The second structure fire, described as “heavy fire,” occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of David Avenue in west Charlotte, off Little Rock Road. Nearly 30 firefighters fought the blaze prior to the discovery of the fatality, officials said in a tweet.

Charlotte Fire Dept

Update Structure Fire; 2200 Block of Birchcrest Dr; 22 Firefighters control house fire in 25 minutes. 1 confirmed fire fatality, fire remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/LNJ4btTFES — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2019