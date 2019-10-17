Amber Alert issued 15-year-old abducted in North Carolina, police say

Authorities in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, 15, Thursday morning.

Police say the girl was abducted from Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was last seen Sept. 25 near Fort Bragg.

Police described Nevia as black, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dyed red hair, according to the alert.

Fayetteville police issued an Amber Alert for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, 15. NC DPS

Fayetteville police originally asked for the public’s help finding Nevia on Oct. 3, reporting her as a runaway who was last seen Sept. 25 on the 600 block of Welsh Place.

North Carolina has specific guidelines to upgrade a missing person case to a kidnapping and issue an Amber Alert.

The police department must investigate the case and the state will only issue an alert if a child under 17 is suspected of being abducted, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The state will not issue an Amber Alert if a child was taken by a parent unless they are thought to be in danger, DPS said.

If anyone has information about the abduction, police ask you call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.