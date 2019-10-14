When will temperatures fall into the 40s in the Triangle?

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s finally time to pull the sweaters out of the back of your closet.

After seemingly endless hot weather, temperatures in the Triangle this week are forecast to be the lowest they have been this fall, with overnight lows dropping into the 40s for the first time, according to the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.

But those excited for brisk fall weather still have to wait a couple more days.

The highs for Monday and Tuesday are in the high 70s and will stay in the mid 70s during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the low for Wednesday night is 48 degrees, the weather service says, and Thursday night is expected to be even chillier, with the low dropping to 42 degrees.

Overnight lows will stay in the 40s on Friday before crawling back into the 50s on Saturday night, the weather service says.

And cooler weather is also expected during the day late this week, with highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

This cooler weather may come after a few days of rain.

There is a high chance of rain starting late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning and a high chance of showers through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service says.

But the chance of rain will end Thursday, just in time to enjoy the cooler fall weather, the weather service says.