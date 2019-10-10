Fight over who gets to use the gas pump first ends with flurry of bullets, NC cops say

Police in North Carolina arrested a 64-year-old man accused of punching and shooting someone at a gas station after a fight over who arrived at the pump first. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A 64-year-old man punched a driver before pulling a gun on him at a North Carolina gas station — all over a gas pump, according to media outlets.

On Tuesday, Alamance County sheriff’s deputies arrested Arnold Ray Bigelow — someone they described as a regular customer at the Five Points Grocery in Burlington — in connection with the shooting, Fox8 reported.

Bigelow was charged Tuesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to Fox8. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The dispute started Sept. 24 shortly after 7:30 p.m. and did not initially involve Bigelow, the Burlington-Times News reported.

According to the newspaper, the victim said he arrived at the gas station pump at the same time as a woman.

They proceeded to fight over who should be allowed to fill up first, WRAL reported.

“The man said neither he nor the woman would budge, and they argued for five to 10 minutes before she pulled out her phone and called someone,” according to the media outlet.

Neither moved their vehicles during that time, the Times-News reported.

Minutes later, WRAL said a man pulled up and starting punching the victim through his car window.

According to the Times-News, the man allegedly took out a revolver and shot several times at the victim.

He wasn’t injured, the newspaper reported, but a bullet flew inches from his head.

The gunman and the woman then took off, according to Fox8.

