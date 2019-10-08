First the dogs were fighting. Then the neighbors. NC man charged in machete attack.

SHARE COPY LINK

A Lincoln County man is accused of slashing his neighbor in the head with a machete during an argument stemming from their dogs clashing in a fight.

The injured man was taken to Atrium Health Lincoln after deputies found him with a laceration on his head Monday, according to a news release by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The 42-year-old was hurt during a fight with his neighbor on Grandview Lane in Lincolnton, investigators said. The men were fighting, officials said, because their dogs were fighting. One of the men used a stick as he tried to break up the fight between the dogs.

The machete, though, led to criminal charges.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cody John Adam Clark, 27, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, the sheriff’s office said. He was jailed on $35,000 bail.

The injured man’s medical condition was unavailable Tuesday.