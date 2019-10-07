Craft breweries bring 12 national awards back to North Carolina. Here are the winners

SHARE COPY LINK

Craft breweries in North Carolina brought home 12 awards from the Great American Beer Fest in Denver, Colorado over the weekend.

The national beer competition weighed entries from almost 2,300 breweries across the country, with judges sampling almost 9,500 beers, according to the Brewers Association, which runs the annual awards.

Charlotte’s burgeoning brewery scene had the best showing, with five breweries in the city taking six medals. Pilot Brewing won two awards.

“This year’s GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date,” Great American Beer Festival competition manager Chris Swersey said in a Brewers Association statement. “The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements in brewing.”

Gold Medal

Sour Brown Aged on Palo Santo by Hi-Wire Brewing - Asheville. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer

Cruise to Nowhere by Town Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Contemporary Gose

ESB by Hillman Beer - Asheville. Category: Extra Special Bitter

Outraged Daughters by Wise Man Brewing - Winston-Salem. Category: Irish-Style Red Ale

Silver Medal

Belgian Dubbel by Sugar Creek Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Belgian-Style Dubbel

Mimosa Gose by Pilot Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Contemporary Gose

Sliding Rock by BearWaters Brewing Co. - Canton. Category: English-Style Mild Ale

Bronze Medal

Bourbon Barrel Aged Lady In Red by Bombshell Beer Co. - Holly Springs. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

Reserve Doree by The Chamber By Wooden Robot Brewery - Charlotte. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer

Triple-Whirl by 217 Brew Works - Wilson. Category: Belgian-Style Tripel

Dunkel Bock by Pilot Brewing Co. - Charlotte. Category: Bock

Citra Acid Test by Triple C Brewing - Charlotte. Category: American-Style Sour Ale

