Gaston County pastor charged with sex crimes with 14-year-old, police say

A Gaston County pastor was arrested Sunday in connection with sex crimes with a 14-year-old, police said.

Nicholas Adam Martin, 24, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of felonious indecent exposure to a minor, according to a release from Gaston County Police Department.

Martin was an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God when the crimes occurred, police said. The crimes happened between October 2018 to September 2019, the release said.

Martin is under a $1 million bond at the Gaston County Jail, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000 or Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320.

