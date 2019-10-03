Watch curious baby snake slither out of egg as others peek out at North Carolina Zoo

SHARE COPY LINK

Eggs resting in a North Carolina enclosure start to jiggle, offering the first sign of what’s to come.

Slowly, a few baby snakes start to break through the shells while remaining comfortably inside, video shows.

One curious reptile even peeks out before retreating back into its egg, according to a post on the North Carolina Zoo’s Facebook page.

But then, the hatching process takes a turn.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A brave snake decides to emerge from its egg, taking some time to fully unfurl, footage shows.

That’s when the slime-coated critter starts slithering around its new world, according to the video.

The animals are eastern indigo snakes, members of a threatened species only living in the wild in pockets of Florida and Georgia, the zoo’s Facebook post said.

The zoo says its hatchlings took time to look around because they were “cautious of life outside of their eggs.”

Female eastern indigo snakes can lay up to 12 eggs at a time, and the newly hatched babies are about 16 inches, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says.

The nonvenomous reptiles can grow more than 8 feet, making them the longest snakes in North America, according to wildlife officials.

In North Carolina, the zoo says it plans to care for the snakes until they go to other facilities within the Saving Animals from Extinction program.