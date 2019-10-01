UNC apologizes for poking fun at Clemson fans during Saturday’s football game

SHARE COPY LINK

Tigers fans may have been happy with the outcome of the UNC-Clemson game on Saturday, but some weren’t too happy about jokes made during the game.

During a break, some Clemson fans in the stands at Kenan Memorial Stadium were featured on the video board with captions implying they were bandwagon fans.

The captions said things such as “thinks Clemson is in Georgia” and “can’t name Clemson’s last head coach”

Lots of Clemson fans at UNC game pic.twitter.com/V8GWRyj9Ut — Jay Robbins (@HeelinPa) September 28, 2019

The jokes didn’t land with some Tigers fans, who complained to the athletic department about what happened.

Bubba Cunningham, UNC’s athletic director, apologized to Clemson’s president and director of athletics on Sunday, according to Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC’s associate athletic director for strategic communications.

He’s also been responding to emails from people upset by the video board antics, she said.

“We want everyone who comes to Chapel Hill to have a positive experience on our campus – whether they are our supporters or our opponents’ fans, first-time visitors or long-time guests,” one email read. “The video board spot featuring Clemson fans on Saturday was not in that spirit, we regret that it was produced, and I have apologized to Clemson President James Clements and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.”

But some think the apology was unnecessary.

UNC apologized to Clemson for the scoreboard trolling during the game? pic.twitter.com/Em0LrUL9qC — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) October 1, 2019

“Wait Clemson fans are actually upset over this? Apparently no fun allowed in football or at stadiums anymore,” one person tweeted.

Wait, Clemson fans were actually upset over this? Apparently no fun allowed in football or at stadiums anymore... #unc #clemson https://t.co/4AQ4tlwczx — Huntington Daly (@HuntingtonDaly) October 1, 2019

Then-No. 1 Clemson ended up beating North Carolina 21-20, The News & Observer reported.

And some users on social media accused Clemson fans of getting upset by the video board because of their team’s narrow victory.

“Chalk it up to Clemson fans being salty that they weren’t blowing UNC out,” one person tweeted.

Chalk it up to Clemson fans being salty that they weren’t blowing UNC out. — Alex Whisnant (@AlexWhizzy) October 1, 2019