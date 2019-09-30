California says college athletes can earn money off name. Will NC, other states follow?

Shane Battier talks about paying college athletes Former Duke University basketball star and retired NBA player Shane Battier says the NCAA should think about how to support student-athletes beyond the debate of player compensation. Alumni and booster networking and teaching athletes basic financ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Duke University basketball star and retired NBA player Shane Battier says the NCAA should think about how to support student-athletes beyond the debate of player compensation. Alumni and booster networking and teaching athletes basic financ

College student-athletes in California will be allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness beginning in 2023 under a bill signed into law by the state’s governor Monday.

The bill, a first of its kind in the nation, runs counter to current NCAA rules, which do not allow student-athletes to generate any outside income related to their status as college athletes. The top college sports organization has loosened rules in recent years, allowing schools to provide “cost of attendance” stipends and provide travel costs for family members to some championship events.

But current North Carolina basketball players being paid to hawk burgers from a Chapel Hill establishment or Duke basketball players collecting a fee for appearing in a Nike commercial or N.C. State football players signing autographs for money at a local car dealership would be a seismic change in the way the NCAA operates.

It appears that change is coming. California, the nation’s most populous state, won the race to be first, but several other states are considering legislation, including South Carolina, New York, Washington and Colorado. More states could follow.

In North Carolina, lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow athletes at state schools to receive legal protections, The News & Observer reported previously. The bill, Senate Bill 335, did not call for student-athletes to be paid. It remains in committee.

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, introduced legislation in March that would prohibit the NCAA from stopping athletes from profiting off their name, image and likeness. Walker’s Student-Athlete Equity Act would amend the tax code “to prohibit qualified amateur sports organizations from prohibiting or substantially restricting the use of an athletes name, image, or likeness, and for other purposes.”

Walker said in a statement Monday he supported the move by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, to sign the state’s Fair Pay to Play Act. He said the bill “will lead to breaking down this monopoly.”

“For far too long, the NCAA has arbitrarily set a sham definition of amateurism to strip college athletes of the rights to their own names and self-worth, only promising to create do-nothing commissions when others highlight their exploitation,” Walker said in the statement.

His bill has three co-sponsors — two Democrats and one Republican. His office has had discussions with the Democratic chairman and Republican ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee about getting a hearing for his bill.

Former Duke basketball star Jay Bilas, an ESPN announcer and outspoken critic of the NCAA’s current rules governing athlete compensation, will be on Capitol Hill on Oct. 16, Walker spokesman Jack Minor told The News & Observer Monday. Bilas is expected to meet with members of Congress in support of Walker’s bill.

NCAA’s reaction

The NCAA, in a statement released Monday, argued for a national standard rather than “a patchwork of different laws from different states that will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field” for its programs and student-athletes.

“As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process. Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California,” the NCAA said in the statement.

“We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.”

The Pac-12 Conference, which has four California schools among its membership, said in a statement that it was “disappointed” in the bill and “believes it will have very significant negative consequences for our student-athletes and broader universities in California. This legislation will lead to the professionalization of college sports.”

