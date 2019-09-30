Duke Energy files new NC rate case. Here’s what it means for your bill.

Duke Energy plans to close its NC coal plants Some advocates for closing plants say the changes aren't coming soon enough. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some advocates for closing plants say the changes aren't coming soon enough.

Duke Energy is proposing to raise residential customers’ power bills by 6.7% in North Carolina, the company announced Monday.

A residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would pay, under the higher rate, about $116.26 per month — an increase of $8.06 per month, according to Duke.

The increase for residential customers would be higher than the 5% average increase Duke has proposed for commercial and industrial customers.

Duke Energy filed its rate case with the North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday. The commission will review the request and set rates after a review process, which includes opportunities for public comment.

The rate hike would bring in an extra $291 million in annual revenue for Duke, the company said. Company officials say the money would cover Duke’s costs related to using cleaner energy and improving reliability.

In mid-September, the utilities company pledged to release no net carbon emissions by 2050, and announced plans to seek 20-year license renewals for all six of its nuclear power plants in the Carolinas.

Duke also set a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 — a plan that depends on nuclear energy.

Last year, Duke increased its rate for residential customers in eastern and central North Carolina, including in Charlotte, by an average of 0.3%, the Observer reported at the time.

That rate hike last year came after the commission rejected Duke’s initial request.

Under the original request, residential rates would have gone up by 16.7% last year. Duke Energy said at the time that the smaller rate hike was made possible by federal tax reform for the company.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.