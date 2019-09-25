McDonald’s is hiring more than a thousand workers in the Carolinas — just ask Alexa

FILE - This Tuesday, June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, McDonald’s Corp. will let job seekers start an application by using voice commands on their smartphones with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. AP Photo

It started with a “multi-generational” hiring push this summer. Now McDonald’s corporate is trying something new in its ever-evolving growth efforts — artificial intelligence.

The fast food giant has partnered with Alexa and the Google Assistant to ease the way prospective employees apply using what’s been dubbed the “world’s first voice-initiated application process,” according to a corporate press release.

Starting Wednesday, officials say anyone interested in a job need only ask: “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.”

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” McDonald’s Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst said in the release. “Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun.”

McDonald’s is already actively looking to fill out its ranks in the Carolinas by the end of the year, according to Julia Graham Moore, vice president of integrated media at the public relations firm Weber Shandwick. McDonald’s is one of the firm’s clients.

Major metropolises in North Carolina could see more than 1,800 hires at local McDonald’s franchises — 763 in Charlotte, 426 in Greensboro and 673 in Raleigh, she told McClatchy news group.

The push builds on an existing McDonald’s workforce nearly 11,000-strong in North Carolina, according to Moore. Its southerly neighbor boasts about half that, with 5,153 workers currently employed by the fast food chain.

Finding a job at McDonald’s is now as simple as asking Alexa. Introducing our new voice skill, the McDonald’s Apply Thru. https://t.co/4gI1uyuxno pic.twitter.com/Rn2s3mroiR — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 25, 2019

McDonald’s already made headlines this year with some of its more creative job advertisements.

In April, the fast food chain said it would hire 250,000 workers for the busy summer months — namely the “growing, yet underutilized workforce” comprised of people over 50.

McDonald’s — partnering with the AARP to post jobs and attract workers — said the program would help with breakfast and lunch shifts, CNN reported at the time.

“Now, McDonald’s tends to attract younger workers who either can’t work mornings because of school, or prefer not to start early in the day. Hiring older workers is also a way to attract talent as US unemployment, now at 3.8%, hovers near all-time lows,” according to CNN.

The program was piloted in North Carolina and four other states, McClatchy news group previously reported.

McDonald’s AI initiative, however, is starting on a grander scale.

According to the release, the “voice experience” is already available in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

The virtual assistants will open the application by voice, known as Apply Thru, after user’s issue the command — “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” or “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru.”

“After opening McDonald’s Apply Thru, all users need to jump-start their application process is answer a few basic questions ranging from their name, job area of interest and location,” according to the press release. “Potential applicants will receive a short text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.”

As news of the AI-assisted application process circulated on social media Wednesday, the Twittersphere was somewhere between skeptical, excited and confused.

