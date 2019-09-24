UNC board chairman resigns, citing fatigue and the need to focus on his businesses

UNC Board of Governors chairman and UNC Interim President discuss issues facing the university system Chairman Harry Smith and Interim President Dr. William Roper cover topics like the future of Silent Sam and hiring a new chancellor in Chapel Hill as they meet with the media Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chairman Harry Smith and Interim President Dr. William Roper cover topics like the future of Silent Sam and hiring a new chancellor in Chapel Hill as they meet with the media

Harry Smith will step down as chairman of the UNC Board of Governors on Oct. 1, opting for a less time-consuming and emotionally exhausting position as a regular member of the board, he said Tuesday.

“It’s a tough gig,” Smith said in a telephone interview with The News & Observer. “I don’t have the energy to lead anymore. That’s the bottom line.”

Smith, a developer and entrepreneur from Greenville, was first named to the board in 2013 and served as vice chairman before becoming chairman in May 2018.

Smith said he has been anticipating stepping down as chairman for several months, and felt the time was right to do so now in order to give the next chairman time to acclimate to the job before a new UNC System president is named next spring.

Smith presided over a turbulent time for the UNC System as a whole and for some of its individual campuses.

