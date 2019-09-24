North Carolina joins lawsuit against Trump over California’s vehicle emissions rules

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein listens to Duke scientist Katie Rosanbalm during a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis in North Carolina hosted by Duke University on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

North Carolina has joined California and 22 other states in suing the Trump administration over its decision to end California’s ability to set its own standards for vehicle emissions.

California had a waiver that allowed it to impose requirements on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles that are more stringent than the federal government’s. The Trump administration revoked the waiver last week, the Sacramento Bee and other media outlets reported. California and other states sued.

“Our office joined this lawsuit to support states’ authority to fight climate change and protect public health,” Laura Brewer, spokeswoman for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, said in an email Tuesday.

Fourteen other states and the District of Columbia have adopted California’s standards, according to the The Washington Post and other media outlets. North Carolina is not one of them.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration is considering a clean energy plan that includes strategies for increasing registered electric vehicles in the state to 80,000 by 2025, The News & Observer has reported.