An NC woman was raped at knifepoint in 1993, cops say. A suspect was just charged

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A 71-year-old man is charged with raping a woman at knifepoint almost 26 years ago in North Carolina, media outlets report.

The woman reported to Winston-Salem police in November 1993 that a man with a knife approached her while she was walking down the street and forced her into another area where he sexually assaulted her, according to WXII.

The case became inactive in January 1994 after no leads were found, WGHP reported.

But now, almost 26 years later, police have found a suspect.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Winston-Salem police have been participating since 2017 in a state sexual assault kit testing initiative that allows “certain kits to be submitted for analysis at am accredited laboratory,” WFMY reported.

Evidence from the 1993 case was tested and, using new leads, police were able to obtain arrest warrants for John Alford, 71, on Tuesday, WXII reported.

Alford was being held at the North Carolina Department of Correction for “unrelated reasons” when warrants were obtained, and he was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense and first-degree kidnapping, WGHP reported.

He is now being held on a $1 million bond, WFMY reported.