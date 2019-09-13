Six earthquakes in five days reported near this Western North Carolina town

How to identify earthquake damage (FILE VIDEO) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO)

One area of the North Carolina mountains has had six small earthquakes in five days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes have all been within a couple miles of each other near Cherokee, North Carolina, in the Great Smoky Mountains, the USGS earthquake monitoring system shows. None of the earthquakes caused damage or injuries, USGS said.

There were six earthquakes reported near Cherokee, North Carolina, in five days. USGS

The biggest quake was a 2.5 magnitude temblor around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about 2.5 miles southwest of Cherokee, according to the USGS.

Sept. 7, 8:14 p.m.: 1.9 magnitude, 5 miles south of Cherokee

Sept. 9, 4:21 a.m.: 1.4 magnitude, 3.1 miles south-southwest of Cherokee

Sept. 9, 3:08 p.m.: 2.0 magnitude, 3.1 miles south-southwest of Cherokee

Sept. 11, 8:13 p.m.: 2.3 magnitude, 3.7 miles south of Cherokee

Sept. 11, 11:03 p.m.: 2.5 magnitude, 2.5 miles southwest of Cherokee

Sept. 11, 11:14 p.m.: 2.1 magnitude, 3.7 miles south-southwest of Cherokee

The earthquakes were all low intensity. From the strongest temblor, 44 people reported feeling the quake to the Geological Survey. Only a handful of people reported feeling the other earthquakes, according to the USGS.

