Conditions on northern Outer Banks begin to deteriorate as Hurricane Dorian arrives

Darrin Callahan posted this video on social media of flooding in Hatteras, NC on the Outer Banks Thursday morning, Sept. 6, 2019 calling it as bad or worse than Hurricane Matthew.

After days of uncertainty and dread amid the anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, there was a sense of cautious optimism on Friday morning in the Northern Outer Banks, where Dorian’s effects were more tropical storm than hurricane.

But that early-morning calm perhaps brought a false sense of security. By around 10:30 a.m., conditions began to deteriorate.

Across the Bonner Bridge, on Pea Island, sand covered N.C. Highway 12, and shallow floodwater began to gather on the sides of the road.

On the bridge, driving became treacherous, with gusts approaching 50 mph. The rain fell in sheets, while the wind howled.

The conditions grew fiercer in Nags Head, too.

Parts of town lost power at around 11:30 a.m.

On the beach, the ocean crashed farther and farther ashore, leaving only a small strip of sand and dunes separating the sea from houses and hotels. At last, Dorian had arrived in the Northern Outer Banks.

Most of the town had shut down on Wednesday and Thursday.

During a morning update he provided on video through the town of Nags Head’s Facebook page, Ben Cahoon, the mayor, expressed some relief on Friday morning but also warned residents that Dorian’s worst might be yet to come.

“It has not been I think in the town of Nags Head especially severe overnight,” Cahoon said.

But he warned that Dorian remained “a developing situation” — as the quickly deteriorating conditions showed.