Waterspout from Hurricane Dorian causes injuries and damage at RV park in Emerald Isle

A waterspout spun out by one of the bands of Hurricane Dorian came ashore at Emerald Isle on Thursday morning, striking an RV park and a camper storage lot.

Police say there were some injuries, but none are thought to be life-threatening.

Ronnie Watson, owner of the Holiday Trav-L-Park, a campground off of Coast Guard Road, owns the lot where the campers were stored. He was in the office of the campground less than a quarter mile away from where the waterspout struck.

“My grandson and daughter were screaming, ‘Tornado! Tornado!’” Watson said. “I looked up and saw it coming. So we ran into the bathroom. It sounded like a locomotive.”

Watson said they stayed in the bathroom 5 to 6 minutes, and then it was over.

Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber has lived on the island for about 25 years, he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “And I’m afraid this is just the beginning.”

The storm damaged 40 to 50 trailers in the storage lot, Watson said. He was concerned that the debris would now become airborne missiles that could cause damage all over the area as winds pick up with Dorian’s approach.

Paul Musco, who owns the Salty Pirate Water Park, said he would have been at his property Thursday morning when the storm hit. But as he drove toward the park, he decided to return to Morehead City to get food before everything closed in preparation for the storm.

The delay kept him from being outside right in the path of the waterspout.

The park did not fare as well.

“Oh God, it’s totally destroyed,” he said.

The water slide, a tall swoop of concrete, looked OK. But buildings on the property were torn apart.