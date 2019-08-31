SC Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4. NHC forecasting landfall anywhere from FL to NC Hurricane Dorian was a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds by the 11 a.m. update on Saturday, August 31, from the National Hurricane Center. Landfall is now predicted anywhere from Florida to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds by the 11 a.m. update on Saturday, August 31, from the National Hurricane Center. Landfall is now predicted anywhere from Florida to North Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state emergency for South Carolina at midday Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian hitting the state.

In a statement, the governor said he urges South Carolina residents to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

The declaration authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to mobilize assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of the potential impact from the hurricane.

The path of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted “dramatically” to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas, McClatchy reported.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was less than 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 8 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service of Columbia said in its latest update on the storm sent out at 11:40 a.m. Saturday that Dorian is likely to hit the east coast of Florida late Monday through Tuesday.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands of South Carolina, the weather service said.

Meteorologist predicted that the storm will weaken to a tropical storm before it hits the eastern counties of the state with winds above 39 miles per hour. Heavy rainfall may be more likely for central South Carolina depending on the course of the storm but how much rain is unclear, the National Weather Service said.

