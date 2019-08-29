Election fraud investigation leads to charges against NC mayoral candidate

Dan Forest’s how-to guide for voter fraud North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, an advocate for a constitutional requirement that voters present a photo ID, narrates a state-by-step guide on how to commit in-person voter fraud. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, an advocate for a constitutional requirement that voters present a photo ID, narrates a state-by-step guide on how to commit in-person voter fraud.

A city council member and candidate for mayor of Surf City, North Carolina, faces six felony charges as a result of an election fraud investigation, according to multiple reports.

Jeremy Shugarts made his first court appearance on the six election violation charges Wednesday morning, according to WECT. He’s accused of lying about his address when he filed to run for office in Surf City.

“In February of 2019, the District Attorney’s Office received a citizen complaint concerning the residency status of Jeremy Shugarts, a member of the Surf City Town Council,” Pender County District Attorney Ben David said, Port City Daily reports.

The DA said he forwarded the complaint to the North Carolina State Board of Elections because candidates are required to submit address forms to them to confirm they actually live in the jurisdiction where they are running for office, according to the newspaper.

The charges date back to Shugarts’ claims about where he actually lived from 2012 through 2017, The Star-News in WIlmington reported.

The state elections board sent its report back to the district attorney last week, which charged Shugarts Tuesday, the newspaper said.

“This report was prepared by investigators in Raleigh, but the charges came from citizens of Pender County,” David said, according to the Star-News.

Shugarts’ attorney told reporters Wednesday, “Mr. Shugarts takes these charges very seriously and is prepared to address them in the proper forum,” WWAY reports.

According to the station, the Town of Surf City said in a statement, “Neither the Surf City Town Council nor the staff are involved in these investigations. We put our faith in the hands of District Attorney Ben David, Board of Elections, and the appropriate staff as they pursue the case. The town will not allow this to distract us from regular town operations. We will continue business as normal.”

