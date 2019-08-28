Donald Trump Jr. brings his family’s support for Dan Bishop to Monroe fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr AP

President Donald Trump’s family on Wednesday continued to rally around Republican Dan Bishop, who in turn rallied the president.

“One very important reason I’m running for Congress is to go to Washington to help President Trump,” Bishop told about 150 supporters at a Monroe Country Club luncheon.

Bishop appeared with Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle. The president himself will campaign for Bishop in North Carolina at a Sept. 9 rally in Fayetteville.

Bishop faces Democrat Dan McCready and two third-party candidates in the Sept. 10 special election in the 9th Congressional District.

Both Bishop and McCready are trying to energize their voters for what’s expected to be a low turnout election. Last week, Karen Pence, wife of the vice president, headlined a Charlotte fundraiser for Bishop.

Guilfoyle called the 9th District “a very important election to North Carolina, to the country and to the president.”

She cast congressional Democrats as socialists.

“Their goal, their aim, is Venezuela,” she said, “socialism, bending toward communism.”

Trump Jr. picked up on the theme.

“Why is there no one from Venezuela preaching socialism?” he said. “These systems have done nothing but destroy the countries they’ve been implemented in.”

McCready has cast himself as a moderate Democrat who disagrees with more liberal positions such as the “Medicare for all” pushed by some Democratic presidential candidates.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were scheduled to appear Wednesday night in New Bern for Republican Greg Murphy, running in the 3rd District special election. That vote also is Sept. 10.