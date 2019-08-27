North Carolina
Outer Banks flasher exposed himself to customers at dollar store, NC police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Outer Banks police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to customers at a dollar store in Kill Devil Hills.
The man allegedly exposed himself to several customers at the Dollar Tree store in the North Carolina beach town at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 as the tourism season was at its peak.
Police released photos of the man wearing a red shirt and blue shorts in the store.
Police say they think the man drove off from the store in a Toyota Tundra with a cargo trailer mounted on a hitch.
The Dare Community Crime Line and the Kill Devil Hills Police Department shared photos of the man and the truck on Facebook this week, asking for help to find the man.
Comments