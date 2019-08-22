North Carolina
Body of missing 63-year-old man found in popular NC island harbor, officials say
The body of a missing 63-year-old man was found in a North Carolina harbor, media outlets report.
The man was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing around noon on Wednesday, according to WECT.
The body was found in the Bald Head Island harbor on Thursday morning by the island’s public safety officials, according to WWAY.
Officials have not determined the cause of death, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Bald Head Island Public Safety Department are investigating, the Wilmington StarNews reported.
Bald Head Island is off the coast of North Carolina, near Wilmington and about 170 miles from Raleigh.
