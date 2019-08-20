Bullet hits toddler in home where 4 shots-fired calls were made in a month, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 2-year-old was hit by a bullet Monday at a home where four shots fired calls have been made in the last month.

A woman at the High Point, North Carolina, home told police that someone shot into her apartment and a bullet “grazed” her 2-year-old son’s forehead while he was sitting on her lap, but that she didn’t see who it was, according to a release from High Point police.

Officers weren’t able to find any witnesses in the area but “recovered at least 30 casings, 9mm and .223 (rifle) as evidence,” the release said.

This was the fourth time since July 25 that the residence has been “involved in a shots fired call,” the release said.

While investigating the “potential of retaliatory acts,” officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled before crashing, the release said.

Three teen suspects fled the vehicle and three firearms were recovered from it, according to the police.

One of the suspects later told police they were driving around “looking to retaliate for the earlier shooting,” the release said.

Corey Breeden Jr.,17, was charged with traffic offenses, Tawan Thompson, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun, and a 15-year-old was charged on a Juvenille petition with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun, police said.

Police believe the incident was a “result of gang activity,” the release says.