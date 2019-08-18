North Carolina
‘Loyal, fierce and loving’ police dog killed by car while chasing suspect, NC cops say
A North Carolina police dog was killed “doing what he was known to do” officials say.
Rambo, a Greensboro Police Department K-9, was chasing a robbery suspect Friday night when he was hit by a car and killed, WGHP reported.
He was 4 years old and had served in the Greensboro Police Department for most of his life, WFMY reported.
“Rambo was a valuable member of the GPD team and will be missed,” police wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
The department will honor Rambo this week, police said.
The City of Greensboro said Rambo died “doing what he was known to do ... protect and serve.”
“Rambo was loyal fierce and loving,” the city said on Twitter.
The driver of the car, who was not connected to the suspected robbery, has not been charged and police are investigating, WGHP reported.
