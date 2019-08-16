Wristband required: What you need to know about buying alcohol at Charlotte 49ers games

Charlotte 49ers combine work, family time at practice First-year Charlotte 49ers football coach Will Healy wants his practices to be challenging, yet fun. He’s opened up the sessions to fans and family members as a way to promote an inclusive atmosphere around the program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First-year Charlotte 49ers football coach Will Healy wants his practices to be challenging, yet fun. He’s opened up the sessions to fans and family members as a way to promote an inclusive atmosphere around the program.

Game day at UNC-Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium will no longer be a dry event.

The university athletics department released the guidelines safeguarding its 2019 pilot program for alcohol sales on Friday, following up on an announcement from earlier this summer.

Shortly after legislators passed a law in June allowing beer and wine sales at sporting events throughout the UNC system, the 49ers said it would be among the first universities to put the legislation in action.

The stadium will have four locations around the concourse for purchasing craft and domestic beer, wine, seltzer and water, UNCC said.

Patrons wishing to purchase beer or wine from an alcohol sale location must show a valid, government issued ID to receive a wristband, officials said. They must also show ID at the purchase point.

According to the athletics department, fans will not be able to buy alcohol after the end of the third quarter.

“Fan behavior and alcohol-related incidents will be closely monitored to ensure that the overall fan experience is not diminished due to excessive drinking,” Associate Athletic Director Thomas E. Whitestone said in a statement.

Men’s and women’s basketball and soccer events as well as baseball games will also begin selling alcohol under the pilot program, according to the release.

Here’s a complete list of the pilot program rules, according to a news release:

“All state regulations for the purchase of alcohol will be in effect.” “Due to state regulations regarding the sale of alcohol on state property, patrons 21 years or older will be allowed to purchase ONE beverage at a time with valid ID.” “Patrons will be able to purchase alcohol at one of four locations on the concourse and return to their seats with their beverage. “All four locations will offer a craft and domestic beer option, wine, seltzer and water.” “Upon approaching the alcohol sales locations, patrons will show their valid, government issued ID and receive a wristband before continuing to the point of sale to make their purchase. Per state law, patrons will need to present a valid ID again at the purchase point. Once a patron has a wristband, he/she can proceed directly to the purchase point.” “Patrons will need to present a valid ID with each purchase.” “Sales will close at the end of the third quarter.” “Fans are encouraged to drink responsibly and to not drink and drive.” “Charlotte will also continue to host an alcohol-free tailgate for students, each game day.”