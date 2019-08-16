Mecklenburg issues warning after dog-killing toxic algae found in south Charlotte park

Learn how scientists predict the spread of toxic algae blooms Harmful algal blooms are blooms of species of algae that can have negative impacts on humans, marine and freshwater environments, and coastal economies. An 'Ocean Today' viday explains how scientists can predict the spread of harmful blooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harmful algal blooms are blooms of species of algae that can have negative impacts on humans, marine and freshwater environments, and coastal economies. An 'Ocean Today' viday explains how scientists can predict the spread of harmful blooms.

Mecklenburg County issued a warning Friday for residents to stay away from ponds at more than a dozen parks after tests revealed a dog-killing toxic algae at a popular south Charlotte park.

Officials announced that testing at the pond in Park Road Park found the toxic version of blue-green algae. They said they would post warning signs at the park and 13 others across the county.

The same algae was recently discovered at Robbins Park in Cornelius, prompting a similar advisory from the town leaders, according to an Aug. 14 Observer report.

Cyanobacteria are natural organisms present in most lakes but under certain circumstance bloom and release toxins.

Making contact with the algae “can cause rashes, skin and eye irritation, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal problems or, at high doses, serious illness or even death,” Cornelius officials have said.

There have been multiple reports of dogs dying days after swimming in lakes with blue-green algae, the McClatchy Newsgroup reported.