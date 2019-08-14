Little League softball team from North Carolina is chasing another World Series win

A North Carolina team is playing in the Little League Softball World Series, according to the championship website. Screengrab from WBTV video

Young softball players from North Carolina are competing for another shot at the World Series title.

Rowan Little League, for players ages 10 to 12, beat teams from around the globe to make it to Wednesday night’s final game, according to the championship website.

And it’s not the first time the Salisbury-based team has reached this level of competition, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The "best in the world" Rowan Little League softball team, returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday night after defeating Rhode Island 4-2 on Wednesday. The girls will be honored with a parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Salisbur

Rowan won the whole championship in 2015 and was honored with a parade, according to the report.

The next two years, the team came in second place at the World Series, the Salisbury Post reports.

As the team returns to the finals, coach Steve Yang said each player knows her role, the newspaper reports.

“All of them want to play, but all of them have put the team ahead of anything they do individually,” Yang said, according to the Salisbury Post.

On Wednesday, the girls are up against Eastbank Little League, a team from Louisiana, the game website says.

The game will be held in Portland, Oregon, and is scheduled to air nationally at 10 p.m. on ESPN, the network says.

The championship comes after Rowan on Tuesday won 3-2 against an Oregon team to clinch a semifinals win.

The North Carolina players have a 4-0 record in the Southeast region, Little League Softball World Series says.

In Salisbury, assistant principal Paula Sloop and others are excited for another world title run, WBTV reports.

“I was driving a bus yesterday afternoon and trying to hurry to get back so I could actually watch the game,” Sloop said in a report published Tuesday.