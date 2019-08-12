ATV group surrounded car, attacked driver, CMPD says. One rider dies in police chase

This is the area where police interviewed a Charlotte woman who said she was assaulted by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders. Street View image from April 2019. © 2019 Google

A police chase on Charlotte’s West Boulevard turned deadly Sunday night, and police are linking the crash to a group of aggressive ATV riders who allegedly surrounded a woman’s car and attacked her earlier in the evening, according to a press release.

The dead ATV rider was identified as 34-year-old Michael Bernard Adams, and investigators say he was part of a group of ATV’s being chased by police at the time, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police press release.

CMPD Internal Affairs is investigating the crash to see if proper procedure was followed, officials said. The name of the officer involved has not been released.

“The roadway evidence shows the dirt bike ran off the road to the right, made contact with the curb and struck a concrete pillar,” said a press release. “There is no evidence that any contact was made between the CMPD dual sport bike with any other bikes or ATVs.”

The group of ATV and dirt bike riders fled without stopping at the crash scene, police said.

Investigators say police received a series of 911 calls Sunday evening from people “reporting multiple dirt bikes and ATV’s driving recklessly on the streets,” said a release.

Among those calls was a woman who told police a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs “surrounded her vehicle and struck her vehicle, causing property damage. The victim was also physically assaulted at the scene,” said a release.

A CMPD officer on a dual sport bike located a group of ATV and dirt bike riders “a short time later” on West Boulevard and tried to pull the group over, said a release.

The riders refused to stop, starting a chase that ended with Adams crashing into a pillar under the Interstate 77 overpass on West Boulevard, said a release.

Adams was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died over night, police said. He was not wearing a “DOT approved helmet” at the time, police said.

“Speed does not appear to be a factor in this case. It is not known if alcohol or impairment is a factor,” said a release

“The Internal Affairs Bureau is reviewing the crash and will conduct a separate internal investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident.”