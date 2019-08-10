‘We cannot live in fear’: Activists condemn racism, gun violence at rally in Hillsborough

‘A little more love’: North Carolina’s NAACP president speaks at Hillsborough rally Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman tells a crowd to expel hate and violent rhetoric with love at an anti-white supremacy rally in Hillsborough. The rally came a week after two mass shootings in the U.S. and another issue that faced the town this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman tells a crowd to expel hate and violent rhetoric with love at an anti-white supremacy rally in Hillsborough. The rally came a week after two mass shootings in the U.S. and another issue that faced the town this week.

About halfway through his three-minute speech at an anti-white supremacy rally in Hillsborough on Saturday morning, Marco Cervantes of Apoyo-Centro para la Comunidad looked up from his notes and paused.

He glanced out at the crowd of approximately 50 people in front of him: Many attendees sat in chairs or stood in the shaded courtyard, wearing Black Live Matter shirts and holding signs that said “Raise Hope, Not Racism” and “Love All Y’all.” A North Carolina flag and American flag sat at half-mast in the still air.

Apoyo is an Orange County-based organization created to assist the area’s immigrant community — and Cervantes, in light of recent events, said he was worried this rally could stage for a possible incident of conflict between pro-Confederates and people of color in the community.

“We need to use armor-piercing love and light to penetrate the Teflon, tyrannical talk that has been in this administration and those past,” Cervantes said. “It’s this talk that surrounds us in a septic society where marginalized people live in fear. We cannot do that. We cannot live in fear.”

Saturday’s rally — held by the Hate-Free Schools Coalition, which partnered with local NAACP chapters, North Carolinians Against Gun Violence and other interest groups — was a culmination of a week of national mourning, after two mass shootings in the U.S., and local conflict, involving a Hillsborough business owner, Matthew Shepherd, and pro-Confederate demonstrators.

After encountering a pro-Confederate demonstration about 100 feet from his chocolate shop, Matthew’s Chocolate’s, on July 27 — and after police told Shepherd that the protesters had a right to free speech — Shepherd put out a sign that read: “Burn a Rebel Flag… Get a Free Chocolate!”

Since putting out the sign, and since the sign going viral after three Confederate flag bearers stood behind it and posted it to social media, Shepherd has received death threats.

Hillsborough has been a target for pro-Confederate protests for the past few years after Orange County governments have taken steps to limit Confederate flags and symbols in the area.

Speakers at the event addressed both the national and local events at issue.

Renuka Soll of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence speaks to the crowd at Saturday’s rally in Hillsborough. Behind her, volunteers held up signs the entire event, including one that read, “This is Southern Heritage” and had no Confederate signage. Alex Zietlow azietlow@newsobserver.com

‘An addiction to white supremacy’

The rally began with a somber read and repeat of the names of each of the at least 31 dead victims of last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Later, the crowd was led through a few chants, and speakers called for common sense gun law measures and cultural change.

Latandra Strong of the Hate-Free-Schools Coalition said that the U.S. has historically denied the presence of racism and that it’s affecting the local community of Hillsborough.

“In this country, I believe we have an addiction to white supremacy,” Strong said. “We have that in our state, and we have that right here in our local community. And what I know about an addiction is if you’re not working on a recovery, you’re working on your relapse.”

On Tuesday, four days ahead of the rally, Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens wrote an open letter to the community to clarify the role the town government has played in the permitting of pro-Confederate protests.

On the sidewalks of the corners of the intersection of North Churchton Street — the street Shepherd’s business is on — and East King Street, rainbow LGBTQ pride flags flew and Black Lives Matter posters were held up.

The protest went largely uninterrupted. A few drivers revved their engines and screeched their tires as they passed. One white truck slowly drove through a street adjacent to the protest with a large Confederate flag lodged in its trunk.

Heather Redding of Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action said people should be willing to have uncomfortable conversations.

“I challenge everyone, especially white people and those afforded white privilege to move out of their comfort zones …” Redding said.

“We need to fight love with love, but that also means taking risks.”