Woman lay critically injured in a Charlotte road as driver fled, police say

A 55-year-old woman lay hurt in a busy Charlotte road after a driver hit her and kept going, according to police.

Billie Holt Bradshaw was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an SUV driver hit her as she crossed in the 3300 block of The Plaza just after 5 p.m. Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Miller after finding the damaged SUV unoccupied a few blocks away.

Miller was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury, misdemeanor hit and run causing property damage and driving while license revoked. He is free on $12,000 bail, jail records show.

Witnesses told police the northbound SUV moved from the left to right lane to get around a stopped vehicle.

“As the silver SUV passed the stopped vehicle, the pedestrian was crossing in front of the stopped vehicle and into the path of the silver SUV,” according to the release. Bradshaw was crossing from the center median “and was not in a crosswalk,” police said in the release.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Officer D.C. Buckley of the CMPD Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704 432-2169.