Dan Forest campaign forfeits more than $10,000 due to campaign finance violations

Lt Gov. Dan Forest speaks during a rally and vigil hosted by pro-life groups encouraging state House members to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

Dan Forest, North Carolina’s Republican lieutenant governor who plans to run for governor in 2020 against Democrat Roy Cooper, has been forced to forfeit more than $10,000 due to campaign finance violations.

An audit of Forest’s campaign by the North Carolina Board of Elections found numerous violations from this election cycle as well as the 2016 elections.

