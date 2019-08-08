North Carolina
Three people injured in jet ski crashes in one day at NC beach town, officials say
Two separate jet ski accidents sent three people to the hospital Wednesday in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, the fire department said.
“We’ve been to two different jet ski crashes today,” the department said in a Facebook post, sharing photos of the damaged water vehicles.
In the first crash, someone was riding a jet ski “on the ocean in rough conditions,” officials said. An ambulance took that person to the hospital with what the fire department called “serious injuries.”
The second crash was on the Intracoastal Waterway and involved two jet skis, the department said. Two people were hurt in that crash. The department said both had minor injuries, and paramedics took them to the hospital.
Jet ski crashes can be fatal. A 20-year-old tourist died in a crash July 30 in Hilton Head, South Carolina, according to the Island Packet.
Another person died from a jet ski crash on Lake Norman near Charlotte on July 21, WSOC reports.
